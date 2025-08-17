Chris Boswell Returns to Action Amid Contract Negotiations

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Chris Boswell, a kicker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, returned to the field on Saturday night after a period of minimal participation during the team’s training camp. Boswell’s return coincides with ongoing discussions regarding a potential contract adjustment following his first-team Associated Press All-Pro season.

At 34 years old and under contract through 2026, Boswell is set to earn $3.12 million this year and $3.22 million next year. Despite his impressive track record, there has been no announcement regarding a pay raise for the veteran kicker.

In the preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Boswell handled the opening kickoff and successfully completed a second kickoff after a touchdown by teammate Brandon Johnson. Last season, he led the NFL with 41 made field goals, missing only three attempts and achieving a high accuracy rate, particularly from longer distances.

Boswell is known for his reliability, ranking among the top four kickers in NFL history for field goal accuracy. He signed a four-year, $20 million contract in 2022, which aligned him with the former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. With two seasons left on his current deal, Boswell is eager for a financial boost that reflects his performance.

Meanwhile, the Steelers also have former Pitt kicker Ben Sauls on the roster, who made a successful field goal from 36 yards last week and converted all attempted extra points.

In related news, Cam Heyward, another key player for the Steelers, is currently not practicing as he waits for a new contract. The defensive lineman’s hold-in situation has raised concerns, as he seeks a pay raise after a successful 2024 season but still has two years remaining on his current contract.

The uncertainty surrounding Heyward’s future adds pressure as the regular season approaches, leaving fans to wonder if he might sit out if a new deal cannot be reached.