Chris Briney Becomes Gen Z’s Heartthrob As Conrad Fisher

LOS ANGELES, CA — Chris Briney is capturing hearts as Conrad Fisher in Amazon‘s series The Summer I Turned Pretty. As the oldest Fisher sibling, Briney portrays a character filled with grief and longing, trying to hold his family together while exploring first love. Many fans find his mix of protectiveness and emotional depth both compelling and unforgettable, solidifying him as a classic romantic figure.

The fascination surrounding Conrad has grown significantly on social media. Data from Threads reveals that there were nearly 40 percent more posts about Conrad than his romantic rival Jeremiah during the show’s runaway success. There were two and a half times the mentions of Conrad compared to the show’s main character, Belly.

With the finale set to air, Briney’s charm as “Connie Baby” has made him the latest teen heartthrob. “He’s kind of everything we need as a society,” TikTok creator Jake Schroeder said in an interview with GQ, sharing his admiration for Briney’s portrayal of Conrad.

Briney has drawn comparisons to Leonardo DiCaprio, particularly for his deeply expressive moments that echo DiCaprio’s past roles. Fans highlight notable scenes, such as Briney’s underwater gaze at Belly, calling it a nod to DiCaprio’s performances. Meghan Witthaus, the series creator, noted that Briney embodies a similar romantic sincerity that defined DiCaprio’s career.

The character of Conrad introduces a refreshing masculinity that resonates with today’s audience. Unlike the typical alpha male in teen dramas, Conrad shows humility and care, qualities that stand out amid contemporary issues in dating. He is a character who seeks to learn from mistakes, offering a relatable and sincere portrayal of young love.

The response to Briney’s performance illustrates a cultural evolution in the way young male characters are received. Laura from @notsocriticallyacclaimed remarked on how Conrad is a blend of traditional and contemporary traits, embodying emotional depth and creating an immediate connection with viewers.

As Chris Briney navigates his rising stardom, he’s joined a legacy of heartthrobs that includes DiCaprio. Like DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson, Briney’s Conrad Fisher captures the essence of yearning, and fans are ready to see how he continues to evolve.

“There’s a palpability to Conrad—he is in the room with me. I need him. Now,” Schroeder expressed, highlighting the emotional ties many are developing with Briney’s character.