Chris Brown Moves South Philly Concert Date to August 10

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Chris Brown has rescheduled his upcoming concert at Citizens Bank Park as part of his “Breezy Bowl XX World Tour.” The R&B star will now perform on August 10, moving the date up from August 16.

Previously purchased tickets for the August 16 show will still be valid for the new date. Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled concert are encouraged to contact their points of purchase for refunds.

This will be Brown’s first performance in Philadelphia since April 2017, when he toured on “The Party Tour.” The singer will be joined by guest performers Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller during the South Philly show.

Details regarding the reason for the rescheduling remain unclear. However, the new Philadelphia date has replaced a previously scheduled tour stop in Washington, D.C., also on August 10. The D.C. concert at Nationals Park will now occur on August 5, 8, and 9.

Chris Brown’s tour promotes his Grammy-winning album, “11:11 (Deluxe),” released last year. The world tour celebrates the twentieth anniversary of his debut single, “Run It!” and kicked off in Amsterdam on June 8. The North American leg begins on July 30 in Miami.

Additional city stops include Hershey, Pa., East Rutherford, N.J., Boston, Chicago, and Toronto. Fans can find more information about tickets and the tour on the official website.