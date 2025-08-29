Chris Columbus Questions HBO’s Harry Potter Remake

LOS ANGELES, CA – Filmmaker Chris Columbus has expressed skepticism about the upcoming HBO remake of the Harry Potter series based on J.K. Rowling‘s novels. Columbus, who directed the first two films, revealed his thoughts during a recent appearance on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast.

While discussing set photos of actor Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Columbus remarked, “I thought everything [on the HBO show] the costumes and everything was going to be different. It’s more of the same.” His comments reflect concerns about originality in the new adaptation, slated to premiere in early 2027.

Columbus noted that Frost was wearing a costume identical to the one designed for Hagrid in his original films, adding, “I looked online and there are photographs of Nick Frost as Hagrid with the new Harry Potter. Part of me was like: ‘What’s the point?’” Despite his criticism, he acknowledged that it was flattering to see his design still in use.

When asked about his feelings towards the remake, Columbus stated he was not “jealous.” He emphasized, “I’m so beyond it. I did it. I’ve done that, it’s time to move on.” Columbus explained that he has always had issues with the concept of franchises, recalling how he chose not to direct sequels for other projects, such as Gremlins and Goonies.

The director expressed excitement over the potential inclusion of Peeves the Poltergeist, a character that was filmed but ultimately cut from the first movie. Columbus said he was eager to see how HBO handles the character taken from the source material.

In closing, Columbus touched on the controversy surrounding Rowling’s views, stating, “I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art. It’s unfortunate, what’s happened.” HBO has promised that their series will be a “faithful” reimagining of the beloved book series, aiming to explore material not covered in the films.