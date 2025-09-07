Entertainment
Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy Explore Fame in New Film ‘Sacrifice’
TORONTO, Canada — Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy recently shared insights about their new movie, Sacrifice, at the Toronto Film Festival on September 6, 2025. The film is a unique take on celebrity culture, wealth, and environmental radicalism, directed by Romain Gavras.
In Sacrifice, Evans plays a movie star facing an existential crisis as Taylor-Joy, a cult leader, seeks to sacrifice him to avert a volcanic eruption. Evans described the filming experience, which took place on the scenic landscapes of Santorini, Greece. “You’re just looking around at the majesty of the world,” he said. “It’s easy to completely lose yourself,” he added, highlighting the breathtaking scenery.
Taylor-Joy, who admitted to battling climate change anxiety, expressed how the project helped her channel her feelings into art. “I realized, like, ‘Oh, this is what you do with big feelings. You go away and you make art about it,’” she explained. “Spending all that time outdoors gives me a lot of peace.”
Filming lasted about ten weeks, encompassing various locations including caves and volcanoes. The actors also formed a bond during this time. They had met briefly before but hadn’t worked closely until this film. Evans reflected on their frequent encounters at Hollywood events before landing this project, hinting at a sense of fate.
The film’s narrative explores deep themes while incorporating a visually striking presentation. It centers around a gala at an environmental summit hosted by a billionaire, featuring a star-studded cast including Vincent Cassel and Salma Hayek Pinault.
Evans specifically noted the film’s themes of transformation and liberation, stating, “The volcano represents transformation. Surrender. It’s peace. It’s freedom.” The movie aims to resonate with audiences’ personal experiences and reflects on life’s complexities.
Both actors expressed their pride in the film, with Evans calling it one that demands a lot from its cast, resulting in a piece he is “deeply, deeply proud of.”
