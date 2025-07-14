Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. Team Up as Villains in MCU

LOS ANGELES, CA — Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. may reunite in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects, specifically in Avengers: Doomsday.

Downey Jr. is confirmed to play Doctor Doom, marking his return as a villain after years as Iron Man. The character, known for his powerful magic and intellect, will lead the MCU’s new Multiverse Saga, taking on the New Avengers and their allies.

Although Evans has not been officially announced for the film, multiple reports suggest he may appear in a secret role alongside Hayley Atwell, who plays Peggy Carter. Evans has denied involvement, but the secrecy around Marvel projects has led to speculation that he could return as an alternate version of Captain America, potentially as an evil Captain HYDRA.

On social media, fan art imagines a scene where Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom captures Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange, showcasing an alternative storyline that stems from the comics’ Secret Empire event, where Captain America is revealed to be a HYDRA sleeper agent.

This fan concept highlights the potential twist of having familiar characters in unexpected roles. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has mentioned that actors will be cast that were not revealed during initial announcements for the movie.

Furthermore, Evans has hinted at returning to the MCU with a cameo in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine. While fans eagerly await more news, it is clear that the possibilities are vast as the MCU expands its multiverse narratives.

As anticipation grows for Avengers: Doomsday, Downey’s role as Doctor Doom solidifies the idea that previous heroes and villains may take on new dimensions in the ever-evolving Marvel story.