Chris Evert Reflects on Legacy and Family After 50 Years Since US Open Win

NEW YORK, New York — Fifty years after winning her first US Open title, tennis legend Chris Evert reflects on her legacy and the importance of family and giving back. In 1975, Evert triumphed at the US Open, finally breaking through after four semifinal losses in her previous attempts.

The summer of 1975 was a turning point for Evert, then just under 21 years old, who was already a three-time major champion. The tournament’s move to clay courts that year suited her perfectly, as she was in the midst of a remarkable 125-match winning streak on that surface. Her victory over rival Evonne Goolagong in a thrilling three-set final at Forest Hills was a celebration not just of her skill but of the emotional bond with her family.

“The moment I looked up and saw my mother sobbing after my win, I realized how much it meant to her,” Evert said. “My family and upbringing made me not only the player I was, but the person I became.”

Evert grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as one of five children raised by her parents, Colette and Jimmy. Her father, who taught tennis at the Holiday Park Tennis Center, instilled the family values of hard work and community involvement. He believed tennis provided a safe haven for his children, steering them away from potential distractions.

“Tennis was never about being number one for us; it was about being together as a family,” she said. The Evert family supported one another, fostering a competitive yet nurturing environment, producing talented players and high achievers in academics.

Years later, Evert and her brother John created the Evert Tennis Academy, emphasizing a similar family-oriented approach to youth sports, which includes mentoring young players and involving parents in the process.

As chairperson of the USTA Foundation since 2019, Evert continues to support the development of young athletes from diverse backgrounds. “Working with the USTA Foundation is not just about tennis,” she noted. Many children in the program receive valuable opportunities, including college scholarships, professional guidance, and job training, preparing them for long-term success.

Evert credits her parents with teaching her the importance of giving back. “If you have good fortune, you should spread it around,” she said. “That might be the most priceless lesson they taught me.”

Fifty years after her landmark victory, Evert remains committed to building a legacy that extends beyond her trophies, focusing on empowering the next generation. “Anything is possible when young people are given an opportunity,” she said, emphasizing the value of her upbringing in shaping her life and career.