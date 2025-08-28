Sports
Chris Froome Airlifted to Hospital After Serious Training Crash
Monaco, Monaco – Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been airlifted to a hospital after sustaining significant injuries in a training crash on Wednesday. His team, Israel-Premier Tech, announced the news on Thursday, stating that the 40-year-old cyclist will undergo surgery later in the day.
The training accident occurred near Froome’s home in Monaco, with no other cyclists or vehicles involved, according to the team. A statement issued by the team read, “Fortunately, Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries; however, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture.”
Froome was last seen racing earlier this month at the Tour de Pologne, where he placed 68th overall. His last major victory came at the 2018 Giro d'Italia, and he experienced a dramatic crash ahead of the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine, which caused him to break multiple bones.
Despite his previous injuries forcing a lengthy recovery, Froome has continued to compete. However, his current circumstances have raised concerns that he might be nearing the end of his professional cycling career, especially at the age of 40. His contract with Israel-Premier Tech is set to expire at the end of the current season.
This crash adds to a challenging week for his team, as they dealt with disruptions caused by protestors during a team time trial at the Vuelta a España. Earlier this week, Canadian cyclist Derek Gee announced he was terminating his contract with IPT, citing untenable issues, though IPT disputes this claim.
His team confirmed they will provide updates on Froome’s condition following the surgery.
Recent Posts
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years