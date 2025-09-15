Chris Godwin Returns to Practice After Ankle Surgery

Tampa, FL — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is set to return to practice on Thursday as a limited participant. Godwin has been recovering from a serious ankle injury he sustained during Week 7 of the 2024 season.

Godwin started the current season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and has not played in almost a year. Coach Todd Bowles mentioned in August that Godwin might be back on the field sometime between Week 2 and Week 5 of the regular season.

“He’s working his way back, he’s getting healthier by the day,” Bowles said during a press conference. “There’s some light at the end of the tunnel. I can’t say exactly when, but hopefully sooner than later. I think he’s closer to sooner than he is later.”

Before his injury, Godwin was having an impressive season, recording 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns in just seven games. His five touchdowns marked his highest total in a single season since 2021 and he was on track for his fourth consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards.

The Buccaneers signed the 29-year-old Godwin to a three-year, $66 million contract in March, which includes $44 million in guaranteed money. Godwin has been with the Buccaneers since they drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

As Godwin ramps up his football activity, the team is optimistic about his progress. He recently underwent a procedure to address some hardware in his ankle, which is expected to have positive effects on his recovery timeline.