Chris Gotterup Aims for Glory at British Open After Scottish Win

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Chris Gotterup is seizing his chance at the British Open after an unexpected victory at the Scottish Open last week. The 25-year-old golfer from Little Silver, N.J., shot 68 on Saturday, bringing him to 8-under par and placing him in a tie for fourth, six shots behind the leader.

“I’ve been saying all week that this is house money for me,” said Gotterup, who only qualified for the British Open due to his win in Scotland. “I wasn’t even planning on being here a week ago. Anything’s a bonus. I fully expect to give it my best, and we’ll see where that ends up.”

Gotterup’s victory at the Scottish Open was a life-changing moment, as it earned him a spot in the prestigious tournament. He described feeling a new level of comfort on the course lately, having recently played at the U.S. Open and the Scottish Open. “I feel like I’m starting to understand my game better and how to operate in various conditions,” he said.

Looking ahead, Gotterup is focused on chasing the current leader, Scottie Scheffler. “He’s been the best player in the world for the past couple of years,” Gotterup acknowledged. “I fully expect him to play a great round tomorrow.”

This year marks Gotterup’s first appearance at the British Open, and he hopes to continue his strong performance through Sunday. His recent play has positioned him as one of the promising young talents in professional golf.

Pádraig Harrington, a two-time British Open champion, is set to hit the opening tee shot on Thursday, marking the start of the 153rd Open. He will be joined by fellow competitors Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, among others from Ireland.

This week’s competition is particularly significant for players like Gotterup, as a strong finish could improve their rankings and future opportunities, including potential invitations to other major tournaments.

As the final round approaches, Gotterup remains optimistic and eager to prove himself among the elite players in the game. “It’s definitely been a nice learning process these past couple of months,” he said, emphasizing his desire to build on his recent successes.