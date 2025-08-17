Chris Gotterup’s Season Surge Raises Ryder Cup Hopes

Newport, Rhode Island — Chris Gotterup‘s golf season took a dramatic turn this summer, culminating in his stunning victory at the Genesis Scottish Open. His win, marked by a season-best score of 65, significantly improved his ranking to 27th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Despite a rough start to the season, which included nine missed cuts and a disappointing 75 at The American Express, Gotterup bounced back. The victory at the Scottish Open injected new life into his season and reignited hopes for a Ryder Cup selection.

In the following tournaments, Gotterup continued to shine. He finished T3 at The Open, completing the event at 12-under, which kept his Ryder Cup ambitions alive. The momentum carried over to the 3M Open, where he added a T10 finish to his record.

However, his performance dipped during the FedEx Cup Playoffs. At the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Gotterup struggled with rounds of 72 and 73, before closing with a 66, resulting in a T54 finish. Reflecting on that week, Gotterup said, “Obviously, last week was a little disappointing… I didn’t play my best.”

Looking ahead to the BMW Championship, Gotterup remained positive, stating, “I felt like I’ve had a… great summer, and I am excited for this week.” He also acknowledged that Captain Keegan Bradley holds the final decision regarding the Ryder Cup team. “He’s said, you know, leave no doubt out there,” Gotterup added.

Currently ranked 21st in the Ryder Cup standings with 4,450.44 points and 26th in the FedEx Cup standings, Gotterup’s performance in the BMW Championship is critical for his chances. With only six automatic Ryder Cup spots available, his path to selection will depend on a strong finish.

As the event approaches, the pressure is mounting. For Gotterup, the BMW Championship could be the key to solidifying his place in the Ryder Cup conversation.