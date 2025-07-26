Chris Gotterup Shines at 3M Open After Recent Triumphs

BLAINE, Minn. – Chris Gotterup‘s recent success has captured the attention of the golf world. Just two weeks after winning the Genesis Scottish Open, the 26-year-old New Jersey native aims to capitalize on his momentum at the 3M Open.

Gotterup’s journey took a remarkable turn when he defeated Rory McIlroy in Scotland. Following that victory, he finished solo third at The Open Championship, an event he hadn’t even qualified for prior to his trip. This impressive streak has propelled him 55 spots up in the FedExCup standings.

“I’m trying to ride the hot hand, so that’s goal No. 1,” Gotterup said. He acknowledged that his recent achievements have changed the stakes as he prepares for the 3M Open, which is set to be a critical stop before the FedExCup Playoffs.

With a current ranking of 23rd in the FedExCup standings, Gotterup feels confident. “I feel like I don’t really have much to lose,” he added, reflecting on how his rank shifted from 78th after his win. Gotterup’s focus is clear as he looks to maintain his success leading into the playoffs.

Adding to the excitement, the 3M Open returns to TPC Twin Cities, which features a field eager to secure valuable FedExCup points. Notably, Maverick McNealy and Jhonattan Vegas are also strong contenders. Vegas seeks to become the first player ever to win the 3M Open back-to-back.

As the tournament unfolds, Gotterup’s impressive trajectory and the fierce competition at TPC Twin Cities promise an exciting finish. His focus remains on improving his play, showing that even in a sport often defined by fleeting moments, his recent successes may just mark the beginning of a bright future.