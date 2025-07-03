Chris Hemsworth Exits Star Trek 4 Amid Salary Negotiations and Script Concerns

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Chris Hemsworth has reportedly walked away from Star Trek 4 after the studio failed to negotiate an appropriate salary for his role in the film. Hemsworth, known for playing George Kirk in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 reboot of Star Trek, was set to make a surprising return despite his character’s death in the first installment of the trilogy.

Hemsworth’s concerns about the project go beyond just financial issues. He has expressed reservations about the script, stating that it did not meet his expectations. Additionally, Hemsworth pointed out the challenge of revisiting a character he last played more than fifteen years ago while needing to appear the same age due to complicated plot mechanics involving time travel.

“It wasn’t what I sort of where I was thinking it would have been or could have been,” Hemsworth said, emphasizing his reluctance to accept a role that could disappoint fans. There have been notable changes in the production team for Star Trek 4, leaving much uncertainty about the film’s direction after the previous release, Star Trek Beyond.

In the original timeline, Hemsworth’s emotional performance as George Kirk was pivotal, as he portrayed the character valorously saving his son during the USS Kelvin‘s destruction. Following his role in the reboot, Hemsworth did not return for Star Trek Into Darkness or Beyond. However, there were hints from Abrams regarding a potential father-son storyline for the fourth movie.

Concerns over salary negotiations have emerged as key players, including Hemsworth and Chris Pine, were asked to accept pay cuts following disappointing box office results from their previous film. Reports indicate both actors chose to walk away from the deal rather than compromise their compensation.

“I didn’t want to be underwhelmed by what I was going to bring to the table,” Hemsworth said about his decision to leave. Yet, he did not dismiss the idea of returning, stating that he would be ready if Abrams called him back. Currently, Star Trek 4 remains in limbo with various directors, including Noah Hawley and Quentin Tarantino, previously linked to the project.

Details about the plot are scarce, but writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay had a vision for Hemsworth’s character to join forces with Pine’s James Kirk. This would involve a “cosmic quirk” allowing Hemsworth’s character to traverse time without aging. They suggested an innovative approach similar to sending a text message that fails to send properly, resulting in George Kirk being stuck in a time loop until he is eventually rescued.

The future of Star Trek 4 is uncertain as fans eagerly anticipate news about the long-awaited sequel.