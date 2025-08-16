Chris Hemsworth Struggles to Learn Drums for Ed Sheeran Concert

LOS ANGELES, CA – Chris Hemsworth is facing a major challenge as he prepares for a concert with Ed Sheeran. The star of ‘Thor’ and his latest documentary series ‘Limitless: Live Better Now’ showcases his journey to improve mental resilience, and that includes learning the drums.

In the opening episode of the series, Hemsworth attempts to take on this bold endeavor despite lacking a sense of rhythm. He’s aiming to perform Sheeran’s hit ‘Thinking Out Loud’ in just two months, which has raised eyebrows given his admitted struggles.

His drumming lessons are led by Ben Gordon, a fellow Australian and drummer for a heavy metal band. Hemsworth quickly learns that he is not as skilled as he may have hoped. “It’s pretty hard to find something Chris is bad at. But I think we’ve found it,” Gordon humorously remarked after their first lesson.

As Hemsworth grapples with the complexities of drumming, he also confronts other physical challenges. He has lived with chronic back pain since his teenage years, and he uses the series to explore various approaches to coping with pain and improving his health.

Hemsworth notes that learning an instrument can keep the brain sharp and improve cognitive function, but the reality of mastering the drums proves more difficult than he anticipated. Amidst a busy schedule, he struggles to find time to practice, which his instructor points out. “Chris doesn’t really have his head around that yet,” Gordon commented as time runs out before the concert.

In the weeks leading up to the performance, Hemsworth practices with his bandmates from Parkway Drive. “What’s becoming clear is that I really can’t keep time,” he admits. One band member jokingly told him, “You chose the wrong instrument, mate. It was a trainwreck.”

Despite the challenges, the concert night arrives, and something surprising happens. “Somehow, it’s alright on the night,” he reflects, indicating that the performance went better than expected. Fans enjoyed the show, and Hemsworth felt a sense of accomplishment.

The documentary not only captures this musical journey, but also explores Hemsworth’s interactions with health experts, special forces, and various pain-management techniques. With heartfelt humor and determination, Hemsworth demonstrates the lengths he will go to test his limits.

All three episodes of ‘Limitless: Live Better Now’ are now available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.