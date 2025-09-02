Chris Hemsworth Teases Thor’s Future Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

LOS ANGELES, CA — Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently spoke about the future of his character in an interview. The actor hinted at the potential for a fifth solo Thor movie while discussing the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday, set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

During a promotional event for his documentary series, Limitless, Hemsworth addressed questions about his return as the God of Thunder. He stated, “I don’t know. We’ll see where [Avengers: Doomsday] goes. We’re sort of unpacking all of that as we speak and figuring out where each of these characters goes.”

Fans have speculated about Thor’s potential involvement in the new Avengers project, which will see a mix of both old and new heroes facing the villain Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. The anticipation around the film has intensified following a recent panel at D23 where directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed it would be the biggest project they have worked on yet.

Hemsworth has expressed enthusiasm for continuing his journey in the Marvel Universe. “Hey, mate, I have loved every second working in the Marvel Universe, and if there’s more to come, then I’m excited about it,” he said. His previous Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, received mixed reviews, particularly regarding its comedic tone and character development. Hemsworth acknowledged the feedback, saying, “I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing.”

As the film progresses through its production phases, fans remain hopeful that Hemsworth will continue to bring the thunder in new adventures. The details about Thor’s role in Avengers: Doomsday remain scarce, but his commitment to the character and the franchise is clear. The excitement builds as the release date approaches, promising another thrilling chapter in the Marvel saga.