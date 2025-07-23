Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts

LONDON, England — Chris Hughes recently shared an amusing insight into his relationship with JoJo Siwa, revealing the quirky names she has given to his private parts. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 32-year-old former Love Island star admitted, “She calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy.” This playful banter exemplifies the couple’s openness about their love life.

Hughes, who met Siwa during season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK earlier this year, pointed out that JoJo seems to enjoy a rhyming pattern. He noted, “She must love the rhyming lingo within her life,” referencing her preference for kids’ names like Freddy, Eddy, and Teddy. However, he expressed his own uncertainty regarding rhyming names for their future children, saying, “I don’t know about those names. I have names that I like. I’m still kind of undecided on them.”

The couple’s relationship has progressed quickly since they became an item just two months ago. In a recent interview, Hughes shared that he envisions a future with Siwa, even expressing hopes of one day marrying her. “We’ll work it out for sure. It might end up being something we have to pick names out of a hat for,” he joked.

Siwa, who recently transitioned from her previous label as a lesbian to identifying as queer, has openly discussed her love life and future aspirations. Despite facing backlash from some in the LGBTQ+ community regarding her change in identification, Hughes defended her. He emphasized that JoJo has always been a part of the queer community and stated, “Sexuality can be fluid, and you should be able to love who you want without judgement.”

In addition to their personal lives, Chris and JoJo have collaborated professionally, with Hughes taking part in Nutri-Grain’s “Not Sorry” campaign. He explained that the campaign embraces being unapologetic about who you are, paralleling it with indulging in snacks without remorse. “Me having a Nutri-Grain bar makes me feel a little bit less sorry for the things that I do on national television,” he said.