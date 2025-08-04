Entertainment
Chris Jackson Returns to Broadway in Hell’s Kitchen as ‘Davis’
NEW YORK, NY – Chris Jackson, known for his memorable roles in Broadway hits like Hamilton and The Lion King, is back on stage as ‘Davis’ in Hell's Kitchen. The Tony-nominated actor began performances in the musical last month at the Shubert Theatre, making his return to Broadway after a nearly ten-year hiatus.
Jackson, who also stars in the HBO Max series And Just Like That, shared his thoughts during an interview with BroadwayWorld. He expressed how performing in Hell’s Kitchen resonates with audiences, stating, “I think that it brings a lot of relief to difficult questions that people experience in their life.” He aims to create an environment where viewers can engage with challenging themes in real time.
His extensive career includes work as a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter. Jackson’s presence on Broadway can be traced through notable productions such as In the Heights, Bronx Bombers, and Memphis. He remains a celebrated figure in the theater community.
While at Sardi’s, where he was honored on their legendary wall of fame, he reflected, “It’s a testament to a lifetime of collaborating and dedicating every waking moment that you have to being the best that you can be.” His upcoming performances in Hell’s Kitchen promise to offer audiences an emotionally rich experience.
