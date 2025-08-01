Chris Janson Releases New Album ‘Wild Horses’ and Love Song ‘The Bride’

Nashville, TN – Chris Janson has released his fifth studio album, titled ‘Wild Horses,’ showcasing a fresh collection of songs. Janson not only co-wrote every track on the album but also took the reins as a co-producer.

Among the highlights is the song ‘The Bride,’ for which Janson recently unveiled a music video. This heartfelt track was created in collaboration with writers Mitch Oglesby, Adam Wood, and Michael Wayne Wilkes. The music video captures a love story reflective of Janson’s own life with his wife, Kelly.

In a recent statement, Janson expressed his deep connection to the song. He said, “I’ve always referred to my wife, Kelly, as ‘the bride.’ This is the perfect love song and perfect for wedding season – actually, any time of the year. This song is very true to life and tells our story.”

‘Wild Horses’ is now available for streaming. Fans are encouraged to check out the touching video for ‘The Bride’ as it beautifully illustrates the couple’s journey together.