Entertainment
Chris Janson’s Son Injured While Fishing, Singer Shares Update
Nashville, TN – Country singer Chris Janson revealed on social media that his son Jesse suffered an injury while fishing. The incident occurred during a family outing where Jesse was fishing for catfish.
Janson described the injury as a ‘freak accident’ where Jesse got ‘triple stuck’ by the last fish he caught. The singer posted photos on Instagram, assuring fans that Jesse is recovering. ‘He’s caught and handled more fish than I can count,’ Janson said.
According to Janson, Jesse required treatment after being punctured by the fish’s sharp spines. A fan commented on the painful experience, stating, ‘It’s one of the worst pains you’ll ever deal with.’ Janson reported that Jesse is currently taking antibiotics and that much of the stinging has subsided. ‘It’s the worst feeling to witness your boy hurting,’ he added.
This family fishing trip comes as Janson is preparing for multiple projects, including the upcoming release of his album “Wild Horses” on August 1. Additionally, he and his wife Kelly will be celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary on July 4.
Jesse, who is 11 years old, is the youngest of the couple’s two children. While the Janson family generally keeps their private life private, Jesse has occasionally performed with his father, showcasing their close bond through music and outdoor adventures.
