Chris Jericho Poised for WWE Return After AEW Exit

Brooklyn, New York — Chris Jericho, the wrestling legend, is expected to return to WWE, possibly tonight, marking a significant moment in his storied career. This potential comeback coincides with the one-year anniversary of “Monday Night Raw” airing on Netflix, making it a perfect time for his arrival.

Jericho, 55, recently became a free agent when his contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) expired at midnight on December 31, 2025. Speculation about his return to WWE surged following comments from Raw general manager Adam Pearce, who hinted at Jericho’s well-known catchphrase, “break down the walls,” in a hype video.

Fans have been buzzing ever since Jericho hinted at his readiness for in-ring action. Known for his charisma and versatility, Jericho first made a name for himself in WWE during the early 2000s, where he became the inaugural world champion. His contributions were pivotal to AEW’s rise since its inception in 2019, and he played a vital role in developing new talent during his tenure there.

“Chris Jericho is coming back, I predicted it a long time ago,” Eric Bischoff, a veteran wrestling promoter, recently stated. Bischoff noted the noticeable changes in Jericho’s physique over the past months, suggesting he is preparing for a significant challenge.

Tonight’s Raw could see Jericho interacting with new faces such as Roman Reigns, L.A. Knight, and Bron Breakker. His return not only allows him to reconnect with his WWE roots but also presents fresh rivalries. Many expect that Jericho’s return could pave the way for a retirement tour, similar to what John Cena enjoyed, allowing him to face off against various notable stars.

Jericho has not been on WWE programming since the ‘Greatest Royal Rumble‘ in 2018, which adds to the excitement surrounding his possible comeback. WWE is reportedly planning a grand introduction for him, potentially at the Royal Rumble later this month if he does not show up tonight.

As fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in Jericho’s career, his return to WWE represents a full-circle moment, blending a legacy of reinvention and crowd connection that has defined his lengthy career.