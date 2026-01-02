Chris Jericho Set for WWE Return After Departing AEW

NEW YORK, NY — Chris Jericho, the legendary professional wrestler, appears to be on the brink of returning to WWE after a significant run with AEW. The 55-year-old hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since April, raising questions about his future. Reports indicate that Jericho’s AEW contract is set to expire on December 31, 2025, fueling speculation that he may rejoin WWE.

Industry insiders believe Jericho’s WWE debut could happen sooner than expected. A report from Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated suggests that WWE is considering unveiling Jericho at the one-year anniversary of Monday Night Raw on Netflix on January 5, 2026. This event is set to take place in Brooklyn, where the card features notable matches, including CM Punk defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker.

Jericho’s absence from AEW has become a topic of discussion among wrestling fans and executives alike. Multiple sources within AEW have inferred that Jericho is indeed leaving the company. Throughout his time with AEW, he played a crucial role, winning the inaugural AEW World Championship in 2019.

The wrestling icon, known for his interactive style and formidable performances, last competed in AEW during a Title vs. Mask match on April 6, 2025, at AEW Dynasty, where he lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido. Jericho’s legacy in the ring includes stints in WWE, where he is celebrated as one of the most successful performers in the company’s history.

His potential return to WWE seems poised to be met with excitement, as fans anticipate a possible “retirement tour” similar to other wrestling legends. Jericho himself has hinted at embracing a retirement match but has yet to confirm his plans. In previous statements, he expressed a desire to conclude his career on his own terms.

As fans await further developments about Jericho’s situation, their hopes rest on what his next moves may signify for the wrestling landscape in 2026. Whether it marks the culmination of his storied career or the next chapter remains to be seen.