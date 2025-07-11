Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale to Simulcast Blues Games Starting Next Season

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues, FanDuel Sports Network, and 101 ESPN have announced a new broadcasting model for the upcoming NHL season. Longtime radio play-by-play voice Chris Kerber and analyst Joey Vitale will move to the television booth as part of a simulcast setup.

Kerber, who has been with the Blues for 25 years, will take on additional roles as the host of Blues LIVE pregame and postgame shows. Joey Vitale, who has been working alongside Kerber for seven seasons, will also serve in the new model with in-game reporting responsibilities.

Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations, praised Kerber’s energetic style, saying, “Chris has earned this moment and opportunity to connect with a much broader audience.” The chemistry between Kerber and Vitale was highlighted as a key factor in their success.

Additionally, the restructuring led to the non-renewal of John Kelly‘s contract as the television play-by-play voice. Kelly has been a mainstay in the Blues’ broadcasting since returning to St. Louis in 2005.

Norby Williamson, President of Production and Programming at FanDuel Sports Network, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming changes. “Their natural chemistry, deep knowledge of the game, and passion for Blues hockey make them a perfect fit,” he said.

Further changes include Jamie Rivers returning as a Blues LIVE analyst alongside Hockey Hall of Famers Bernie Federko and Chris Pronger. Andy Strickland will expand his role as a rinkside reporter.

Kelly’s contributions were acknowledged by Zimmerman and Williamson, who both shared gratitude for his long tenure and impact on the Blues. “John Kelly’s legacy will forever be treasured,” Zimmerman added.

Looking ahead, the Blues and FanDuel are planning to enhance the fan experience with new pre and postgame show locations expected to foster greater interaction. More details are expected to be announced closer to the new season.