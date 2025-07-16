Entertainment
Chris Martin Clarifies Comments on Toronto’s Rogers Stadium
Toronto, Canada — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin addressed his previous remarks about the newly opened Rogers Stadium during a concert on July 11, 2025. He clarified that his comment calling it a ‘weird stadium in the middle of nowhere’ was not meant as an insult.
The clarification came during the third of four scheduled concerts at the venue, which is situated on the former Downsview Airport lands. Martin took the opportunity to thank fans for making the effort to attend the show, despite facing heavy traffic and travel inconveniences.
Since its opening in June 2025, concertgoers have raised concerns regarding crowd control and difficulties exiting the 50,000-capacity venue. Martin’s initial comments about the stadium were made on July 7, during the first concert. He expressed gratitude to attendees for their resilience amidst these challenges.
In his statement, Martin emphasized that he appreciates the fans and meant to acknowledge their dedication rather than disparage the new venue. His remarks were welcomed by many in the audience.
As Coldplay continues its series of performances at Rogers Stadium, the band and their fans hope that future shows will improve upon the logistical challenges faced during the early days of the stadium’s operation.
