Entertainment
Chris Martin Forgets Lyrics During Coldplay Concert in Toronto
Toronto, Canada — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin faced an embarrassing moment during a concert in Toronto last week when he forgot the lyrics to “A Sky Full of Stars.” The incident occurred as part of the band’s ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour.
While performing on stage, Martin, 48, acknowledged his mistake, exclaiming, “I f—– up, I f—– up. I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.” His comments were captured by fans and shared on social media, highlighting a genuine slip-up rather than a planned joke.
After pausing the performance, Martin explained, “I forgot to come in on the right line,” before consulting with his bandmates. Addressing the audience again, he joked, “Listen, I’m so sorry, I forgot the words. It happens sometimes when you’re my age. I’m nearly 80 years old!”
Despite the mishap, the crowd remained supportive. One fan remarked, “This concert was magical and they are so talented. Mistakes happen. They’re human too.” Others chimed in with light-hearted comments, including one that said, “He can do no wrong.” However, a few fans were critical, questioning why he struggled with the lyrics.
The band’s tour began in March 2022 and is expected to conclude in September. Coldplay is set to perform sold-out shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, tonight and tomorrow before moving on to Madison, Wisconsin. Their tour will also feature stops in Nashville and Miami, ending with performances at Craven Park in Hull and Wembley Stadium in London.
Recent Posts
- Gabby Thomas Stuns at 2025 ESPY Awards in LA
- Auburn’s Malcolm Simmons Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
- USA Soccer Team Attempts to Lure Ralph Orquín Amid MLS Interests
- Russell Wilson Finds New Hope With New York Giants
- Bill O’Reilly Misstates Epstein’s Timeline on NewsNation
- USC Faces Tough Decision on Coach Lincoln Riley’s Future
- Liberty to Face Dream in WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- New Streaming and Theater Releases for Weekend Viewing
- Charlotte to Host Historic 2026 MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium
- Lindsey Vonn’s Inspiring Comeback to Competitive Skiing After Retirement
- Bragantino Hosts São Paulo in Crucial Brasileirão Clash
- Biles and Owens Dazzle at 2025 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles
- AEW Dynamite Returns to Chicago with Exciting Showdown
- New Apple TV Expected With Upgraded Features in Late 2025
- Maggie Q Promotes New Drama After Leaving LA Behind
- Ty Myers: A Rising Country Star Under 21
- Caitlin Clark Leads Team in WNBA All-Star Game Draft
- Ilona Maher Promotes Body Positivity in Latest TikTok Video
- Entergy Prepares for Heavy Rain and Potential Storm Impacts
- WNBA Introduces Special Rules for 2025 All-Star Game in Indianapolis