Chris Martin Forgets Lyrics During Coldplay Concert in Toronto

Toronto, Canada — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin faced an embarrassing moment during a concert in Toronto last week when he forgot the lyrics to “A Sky Full of Stars.” The incident occurred as part of the band’s ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour.

While performing on stage, Martin, 48, acknowledged his mistake, exclaiming, “I f—– up, I f—– up. I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.” His comments were captured by fans and shared on social media, highlighting a genuine slip-up rather than a planned joke.

After pausing the performance, Martin explained, “I forgot to come in on the right line,” before consulting with his bandmates. Addressing the audience again, he joked, “Listen, I’m so sorry, I forgot the words. It happens sometimes when you’re my age. I’m nearly 80 years old!”

Despite the mishap, the crowd remained supportive. One fan remarked, “This concert was magical and they are so talented. Mistakes happen. They’re human too.” Others chimed in with light-hearted comments, including one that said, “He can do no wrong.” However, a few fans were critical, questioning why he struggled with the lyrics.

The band’s tour began in March 2022 and is expected to conclude in September. Coldplay is set to perform sold-out shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, tonight and tomorrow before moving on to Madison, Wisconsin. Their tour will also feature stops in Nashville and Miami, ending with performances at Craven Park in Hull and Wembley Stadium in London.