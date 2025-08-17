Chris Paddack Aims for Revenge Against Former Twins Team

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Chris Paddack finds himself in a unique and challenging situation after being traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Detroit Tigers on July 28. Just a week later, he faced his former team in a game that left a bitter taste in his mouth. The Tigers lost to the Twins 6-3, and Paddack struggled, allowing four runs in four innings.

Paddack reflected on the game, mentioning, “They gave me a little taste of my own blood, you know. They put up four runs, and I only had one swing-and-miss, to Royce (Lewis), and it came in the fourth inning.” Since that outing, Paddack has found some rhythm, going 1-1 with a 3.45 ERA in his last three starts.

As he prepares for another matchup against the Twins on Sunday, Paddack is motivated by a sense of revenge. “Definitely going into this outing with a little revenge in mind,” he stated. Paddack, 29, has a complicated history with the Twins, having faced setbacks due to injuries during his three seasons in Minnesota.

After undergoing crucial surgeries and making a limited number of appearances, Paddack signed a three-year, $12.5 million contract extension in 2023. Now with the first-place Tigers, he expressed excitement at being part of a contender. “I feel very fortunate to be on the top end of the trade. It’s much easier to accept whenever you’re going to a contender versus maybe a team that’s rebuilding,” he said.

The situation for the Twins contrasts sharply. They are currently in a rebuilding phase, recently trading away multiple players, including Paddack. As they tackle the season with younger talent, manager Rocco Baldelli said, “It stinks with what happened over there: eleven guys going different directions, and ownership wanting to rebuild.”

In a recent development, the Twins placed outfielder Alan Roden on the injured list due to a sprained left thumb and recalled James Outman. This change comes as the team struggles, having lost five of their last six games. Reliever Pablo Lopez is also working towards a return, hoping to throw again soon.

This Sunday, Paddack will be ready to prove himself against his old teammates. His competitive spirit is clear: “Those guys were good friends and good teammates, but they’re trying to take food off my plate, and it comes down to who wants it more.”