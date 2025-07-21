Sports
Chris Paul Returns to Clippers for Final NBA Season
Los Angeles, CA — Twelve-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul has agreed to a deal to reunite with the Los Angeles Clippers for what is expected to be his final, 21st season in the NBA. Paul, 40, chose the contending Clippers over multiple suitors, citing their shared history in Los Angeles.
This marks a return to the Clippers for Paul, who previously played with the franchise from 2011 to 2017, during which he helped define the team’s “Lob City” era alongside stars Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. In his six seasons with the Clippers, Paul was a five-time All-Star and ranks first in franchise history with 4,023 assists.
Last season, Paul played all 82 games with the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game. He became the first player to achieve this milestone in his 20th season or later. Paul’s experience and leadership are viewed as essential assets for the Clippers, who are seeking depth in their roster.
Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank commented on the potential of adding Paul, stating, “We’re strongly considering signing the free agent guard. Chris is someone we hold in high regard.” As the team manages salary cap limitations, they will likely offer only veteran minimum deals to complete their roster.
Adding Paul creates a dynamic backcourt alongside another veteran, James Harden, who spent last season with the Clippers. Frank addressed the significance of roster fit, saying, “Whoever we bring in, it has to be the right piece.” With the organization emphasizing experience and playmaking, the return of Paul may be a pivotal move for the franchise as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Paul has had a storied career since being drafted by the New Orleans Hornets in 2005, and he’s expected to make a significant impact as he looks to cap off his career in the city where he found success.
