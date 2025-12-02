Entertainment
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate Their Son’s Milestone
LOS ANGELES, CA – Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are sharing an important milestone for their son, Jack, who was born nine weeks premature. The couple’s journey in parenting has evolved over the years, as they have demonstrated effective co-parenting.
Jack was born with serious health issues, including a cerebral hemorrhage, which required multiple surgeries soon after his arrival. As they moved forward, both parents expressed relief that Jack now only deals with slight vision and leg muscle challenges.
This heartwarming update comes years after Chris faced backlash for comments he made about Jack and his relationship with Katherine. Previously, Chris admitted that he “cried” when people took his remarks about their “healthy” son as a jab at his ex-wife.
In response to a recent picture shared by the couple on social media, fans were quick to express their support. One user commented, “So sweet to see them co-parenting so well after all these years! Love this for their family.” Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Glad they’re on good terms.”
As they navigate their parenting journey, both Chris and Katherine continue to prioritize Jack’s health and happiness while fostering a positive family dynamic.
Recent Posts
- NFL Announces Week 16 Doubleheader Kickoff Times for Eagles and Bears
- Marvell Technology to Acquire Celestial AI for $3.25 Billion
- American Eagle Exceeds Expectations, Boosts Holiday Forecast
- Getafe and Navalcarnero Battle to Overtime in Copa del Rey Match
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Trade Rumors with Social Media Purge
- UFC 324 Features Gaethje vs. Pimblett in Las Vegas
- Okta Shows Strong Earnings While CEO Highlights AI Potential
- Chukwueze Stars in Fulham’s Surprise Victory Over Tottenham
- Omnicom to Lay Off 4,000 Amid Advertising Shakeup
- FC Barcelona Faces Atletico Madrid in La Liga Showdown
- Foden’s Late Goal Saves Manchester City Against Leeds United
- CrowdStrike Earnings Expected to Show Growth Amid Market Fluctuations
- Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca Questions Referee Consistency After Draw with Arsenal
- Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea to Retire as Company Restructures Leadership
- Social Security Agency Plans to Cut Office Visits by 50%
- Barcelona Eyes Antonio Nusa in Transfer Plans
- Sunderland Leads Premier League Happiness Rankings Amid Season Turmoil
- Zendaya, Tom Holland Hold Off Wedding Despite Engagement Ring Reveal
- Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Faces Pressure Amid Team Struggles
- Juventus Faces Udinese in Coppa Italia Knockout Match Today