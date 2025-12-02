Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate Their Son’s Milestone

LOS ANGELES, CA – Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are sharing an important milestone for their son, Jack, who was born nine weeks premature. The couple’s journey in parenting has evolved over the years, as they have demonstrated effective co-parenting.

Jack was born with serious health issues, including a cerebral hemorrhage, which required multiple surgeries soon after his arrival. As they moved forward, both parents expressed relief that Jack now only deals with slight vision and leg muscle challenges.

This heartwarming update comes years after Chris faced backlash for comments he made about Jack and his relationship with Katherine. Previously, Chris admitted that he “cried” when people took his remarks about their “healthy” son as a jab at his ex-wife.

In response to a recent picture shared by the couple on social media, fans were quick to express their support. One user commented, “So sweet to see them co-parenting so well after all these years! Love this for their family.” Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Glad they’re on good terms.”

As they navigate their parenting journey, both Chris and Katherine continue to prioritize Jack’s health and happiness while fostering a positive family dynamic.