Chris Rumph Returns to Clemson as Defensive Ends Coach

In a significant development for the Clemson football program, Chris Rumph has returned as the Defensive Ends Coach. With over 25 years of coaching experience across high school, college, and professional levels, Rumph’s expertise is expected to greatly benefit the Tigers.

Rumph, a former linebacker at the University of South Carolina, has had an impressive coaching career, having worked with renowned football programs at Alabama, Texas, and Florida, as well as spending time in the NFL. His previous tenure at Clemson lasted from 2006 to 2010, during which he witnessed Dabo Swinney‘s rise to head coach.

Reflecting on his return, Rumph expressed that the people at Clemson make the program special. He stated, “As you go around this game having been at different colleges and the NFL, you start to realize that the people make the place, and it’s not the place that makes you happy.”

Rumph has great admiration for Coach Swinney, who has become the second-winningest head coach in the country since they last worked together. He emphasized Swinney’s consistency and genuine care for player development, remarking on his commitment to shaping young men into successful individuals on and off the field.

Initially hesitant about pursuing coaching, Rumph’s passion was ignited after he began coaching at the high school level. He described the experience as infectious and realized he wanted to impact young people’s lives positively.

In terms of coaching philosophy, Rumph places a strong emphasis on toughness. He believes that only resilient individuals can succeed in football and in life, stating, “If you’re not a tough person, you can’t play for me because life is tough.”

When advising his players, Rumph shares the importance of punctuality and presence, urging them to “be where you’re supposed to be, be on time, and do your best” in every aspect of their lives.

Having recently completed four seasons in the NFL, Rumph’s return to Clemson highlights his commitment to the program and its future success. His wealth of experience and deep understanding of the sport make him a valuable asset to the Tigers.