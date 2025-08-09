Entertainment
Chris Stapleton Rocks Glendale with Special Guest Marty Stuart
GLENDALE, Arizona – Chris Stapleton kicked off a two-night performance at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, Aug. 8, bringing along special guest Marty Stuart and his band, The Fabulous Superlatives, as part of the All-American Road Show Tour.
Stapleton’s latest album, “Higher,” has received accolades from major publications, including Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, and Rolling Stone. Rolling Stone praised the album, describing it as “the best evidence yet for the way with the very idea of a musical genre.”
During the concert, fans enjoyed several highlights from the album, particularly hit singles “White Horse” and “Think I’m in Love With You.” The setlist also featured widely recognized tracks like “Tennessee Whiskey” and “You Should Probably Leave,” showcasing the breadth of Stapleton’s musical appeal.
The demand for tickets was so high that the venue, which holds 19,000 people, added a second night to accommodate fans.
Concertgoers expressed their excitement as Stapleton delivered an unforgettable performance. Ed Masley, a music critic at The Republic, has covered pop music since 2007, reviewing festivals and concerts, and interviewing legends.
The energy in the arena was electric as Stapleton took the stage, and fans were left eagerly anticipating the next night’s show.
