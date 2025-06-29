Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Returns to Billboard Charts

Nashville, TN – Chris Stapleton’s iconic track, “Tennessee Whiskey,” has made a remarkable return to multiple Billboard charts nearly a decade after its original release. Following his breakout at the Country Music Association Awards in November 2015, when he performed with Justin Timberlake, Stapleton has solidified his status as a leading figure in country music.

Released in 2015 as part of his debut solo album, “Traveller,” “Tennessee Whiskey” did not achieve immediate commercial success. However, Stapleton’s performance alongside Timberlake transformed the song into a beloved classic, which has remained significant in the industry ever since.

This week, the track ranks among the 50 most-streamed songs in the United States, entering the all-genre Streaming Songs chart at No. 47. “Tennessee Whiskey” has now spent an impressive ninety weeks on this tally, previously peaking at No. 16.

The song’s enduring popularity is underscored by its reappearance on the Billboard Global 200 chart at No. 200, a ranking based on worldwide sales and streaming. Although “Tennessee Whiskey” has only reached No. 175 on this chart previously, it is remarkable given the decade-long legacy of the song.

Additionally, the track continues to shine on the Country Streaming Songs chart, maintaining a position in the top 20 after 414 weeks. Although it was never released as an official single, it remains a fan favorite, showcasing its lasting appeal among country music listeners.

In terms of albums, Stapleton also sees success, with three full-length records consistently appearing on various Billboard rankings.