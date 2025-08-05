Chris Stuckmann’s Horror Film ‘Shelby Oaks’ Set for October Release

LOS ANGELES, CA — Popular YouTube film critic Chris Stuckmann is making his directorial debut with the upcoming horror film ‘Shelby Oaks.’ The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on October 3, 2025.

‘Shelby Oaks’ follows Mia, played by Camille Sullivan, on her desperate journey to find her long-lost sister, Riley, who disappeared 12 years ago. The plot intertwines themes of childhood fears and the supernatural as Mia discovers unsettling clues linked to their shared past.

The film has already garnered attention after raising over $1.3 million through a Kickstarter campaign, making it the highest-funded horror project on the platform. Notably, horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan, known for ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ is an executive producer.

A red band trailer released recently gives audiences a chilling sneak peek into the film’s tension. In a dark moment, it hints at a character taking their life while clutching a tape that may provide crucial information regarding Mia’s sister.

Stuckmann’s transition from critic to filmmaker has attracted both praise and scrutiny, but early responses from festival screenings, including its premiere at Fantasia, have been positive.

‘Shelby Oaks’ features a strong supporting cast, including Brendan Sexton III, Michael Beach, and Keith David, promising to deliver both scares and emotional depth when it arrives in theaters.