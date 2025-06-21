Chrisean Rock Banned from Twitch Amid Parenting Controversy

LOS ANGELES, California – Chrisean Rock found herself at the center of controversy after being banned from Twitch during a live stream on June 21, 2025. Fans speculated that the ban resulted from her allegedly leaving her infant son in a car while she conversed with her ex-partner, Blueface.

During her stream, Rock briefly stepped away to talk to Blueface on the phone, which raised eyebrows among viewers. Critics accused her of abandoning her child. Rock responded to the accusations on her Instagram Story, stating, “I was banned because my cheetah print outfit. It was unzipped when I first put it on. Stop with the fake narrative. My son was never put in the car; my people were out front with him while I was on a call with his dad.”

She shared a screenshot of communication with Twitch, which also pointed towards her outfit as the reason for the ban. The social media personality had been livestreaming from her home and preparing for the “Streamer Prom” event when the incident took place.

Video clips showed Chrisean asking a Twitch employee to take the baby to the car, leading to comments from other staff about the infant crying alone outside. As the situation escalated online, Chrisean defended herself by saying, “I am attending to my baby, that’s why I have certain people here… Tell me to attend my baby while I’m working?” She called for support from her fans, urging them to put prayer hands in the chat.

The drama did not stop there, as Chrisean’s relationship with Blueface has drawn the involvement of family members. Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, criticized Chrisean’s handling of parenting, emphasizing that she has “nowhere to stay” and that the baby needs help. Saffold accused her of taking advantage of child support money for personal expenses.

The conflict highlights the ongoing struggles the couple experiences, as their tumultuous past continues to unfold publicly. As the narrative evolves, Chrisean Rock has become a focal point in discussions about parenting and accountability in the digital age.