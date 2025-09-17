Entertainment
Chrishell Stause Ties the Knot with G-Flip in Themed Wedding
LOS ANGELES, CA — Reality star Chrishell Stause married Australian musician G-Flip in a medieval-themed wedding on September 16, 2025. The couple held their ceremony at a castle venue in Los Angeles, complete with knights in full regalia and golden goblets.
Stause, 44, who gained fame from the Netflix series Selling Sunset, wore a stunning off-the-shoulder white gown featuring a lace-up corset. Her hair, styled in long, loose waves adorned with a braided crown, contrasts her recent bold transformation to a shorter haircut. She revealed her new look to fans just days prior.
Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton helped Stause chop off her long locks, marking the start of what she calls “bob season.” In a video shared on Instagram, she expressed excitement, saying, “Okay, it’s time, I want to chop my hair for the fall.” Appleton demonstrated how to use the Shark Glam tool for styling, assuring her that using the new tool would allow for many styling options.
After the haircut, Stause said, “I feel like a pin-up bombshell. I love this hair.” Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, praising her new look and the versatility of the Shark styling tool.
This wedding marked a personal milestone for Stause and G-Flip, who legally married in Las Vegas two years earlier. The couple decided to have multiple weddings because their first was held with limited notice for family and friends. G-Flip shared, “We did three in a row, and then we were like, ‘We may as well just do this every year and make it a tradition.’”
As they celebrate their love, Stause and G-Flip are also embarking on a path to parenthood. Stause recently shared on social media that she is pursuing IVF treatments, stating, “Back on the IVF hell train. I think this may be my last attempt.”
