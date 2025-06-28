Chrisley Couple Receives Presidential Pardon After Two Years in Prison

LOS ANGELES — Reality stars Julie and Todd Chrisley are set to be released from federal prison following a presidential pardon granted by Donald Trump. The couple, known for their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” faced years of separate imprisonment for tax fraud and other charges.

Julie Chrisley described the moment she learned about her pardon during a family interview with Lara Trump, scheduled to air Saturday on Fox News Channel. ‘When my daughter Savannah called to tell me, I just busted out crying,’ Julie said. ‘Everyone was looking around, and then I just hung up. I was so nervous that I just hung up.’

President Trump’s willingness to pardon the couple was influenced by Savannah’s passionate plea during the Republican National Convention, where she spoke about her parents’ plight. Todd Chrisley reacted to the news of his pardon rather coolly at first, thinking it was just a joke. ‘I said, ‘Yeah, OK’ and I just went right on walking,’ he shared.

Eventually, a corrections officer confirmed the news. ‘They don’t need to be worried about me now! If I’m pardoned, I’m great!’ Todd exclaimed. The couple plans to advocate for others still incarcerated due to similar circumstances following their release.

Both Chrisleys expressed gratitude towards God and those who advocated for them. Todd noted, ‘God touched President Trump’s heart. I’m grateful because every night I would pray that God would return me home to my children. And he did that.’

The full interview with the Chrisley family, detailing their journey and future plans, airs Saturday at 6 p.m. local time on Fox News Channel.