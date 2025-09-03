Chrisley Family Returns to Reality TV Amid Controversy and Change

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Chrisley family, stars of the popular series “Chrisley Knows Best,” return to reality television on September 1, 2025, with their new show titled “The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.” The series will air on Lifetime and features Todd and Julie Chrisley as they navigate life following their recent release from federal prison.

“The Chrisleys: Back to Reality” premieres with two episodes on Labor Day, showcasing the family’s journey after the couple was pardoned by former President Donald Trump. Todd Chrisley, 56, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while his wife Julie Chrisley, 52, received seven years following their conviction for bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion in June 2022.

During a recent interview on ABC’s “Nightline,” Savannah Chrisley described the new series as a stark contrast to their previous show, saying, “We’ve said for 10 years that ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ was a scripted comedy. But this show peels back the layers. You’re going to see the dysfunction, the fights, and everything we had to go through to get to today.” This candid approach aims to give viewers a raw glimpse into their lives.

Reporting on their tumultuous past, the show begins with the family grappling with the aftermath of their parents’ incarceration. It highlights challenges faced by Savannah, who took on a parental role for her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe. The first episode sets the stage for the family’s reunion, emphasizing the tension and division that lingered while Todd and Julie were imprisoned.

Todd Chrisley expressed gratitude for the pardon and reaffirmed their innocence, stating, “I was convicted of something I did not do.” He also addressed mixed reactions from the public, saying, “Those who disagree with my pardon have not looked into the case. You’re going to see the real story come out in these eight episodes.”

The show promises to deliver an unfiltered perspective, featuring not just Todd, Julie, and Savannah, but also other family members, including Nanny Faye and Julie’s parents, Harvey and Pam, who are appearing for the first time.

Since their release, the Chrisleys have announced plans to relocate to Charleston, South Carolina, where they hope to open a hotel and develop a new show around that venture. “We’re coming back to television, and we’re heading back home,” Todd Chrisley stated.

The series aims to navigate the complexities of family relationships amid past controversies while allowing audiences to witness a different side of the Chrisleys. “The Chrisleys: Back to Reality” promises to provide a deep and personal look into the family’s journey as they face new chapters in their lives, airing new episodes weekly after the premiere.