Chrisley Family Returns to Reality TV with New Show Amid Legal Troubles

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Chrisley family is set to return to reality television with their new show, “The Chrisleys: Back to Reality,” premiering on September 1, 2025.

In an exclusive interview with ABC’s “Nightline,” co-anchor Juju Chang spoke with Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with their daughter Savannah Chrisley. The new series marks a shift from their previous show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” which aired for ten seasons from 2014 to 2023.

“We’ve said for 10 years that ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ was a scripted comedy,” Savannah Chrisley said. “But this show, we peel back the layers. You’re gonna see the dysfunction. You’re going to see the fight and the tears and everything we had to go through to get to today.”

The Chrisleys faced significant legal troubles in 2022 when they were convicted of bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie received a seven-year sentence, both with 16 months of probation. They were pardoned by former President Donald Trump in May 2025 after serving two years.

Since their release, Todd Chrisley stated, “I was convicted of something I did not do,” reiterating the family’s claim of innocence. The couple expressed mixed responses from fans since returning home. “The ones that I interact with… they are lovely,” Julie Chrisley shared. “The majority of the negative comments are not even really about us,” Todd Chrisley added.

The new series is expected to provide an unfiltered look at the family’s life post-incarceration. It will explore how the Chrisleys adapt to their freedom while still coping with the repercussions of their past. “The new series exposes the raw truth of the Chrisley’s lives — past and present,” the Lifetime network said in a release.

“The Chrisleys: Back to Reality” will premiere as a two-night event at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime on September 1 and 2, with subsequent episodes airing every Tuesday night at the same time through September 16, 2025. For audiences craving the original series, “Chrisley Knows Best” and its spin-offs are also available to stream.