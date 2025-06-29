Chrisleys Advocate for Prison Reform After Presidential Pardon

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out about their time in federal prison and advocating for prison reform following their recent presidential pardon. In their first interview since their release on June 29, 2025, the couple shared their experiences and their hopes for the future.

The Chrisleys served over two years in prison for bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion after being originally sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively. Their sentences were commuted by President Donald Trump in May 2025. Todd Chrisley expressed that the time away changed their perspective on freedom. “You don’t realize how much your freedom means to you until you don’t have it,” he told ABC News’ Juju Chang.

In the interview, they detailed the difficult conditions they faced behind bars. Todd reported issues with black mold and asbestos at his prison in Florida, while Julie, who was held in Kentucky, developed health problems including asthma. “I could see my health deteriorating,” she noted.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons responded to their allegations, stating that they operate facilities that are “safe, secure, and humane.” They also emphasized their commitment to providing nutritionally adequate meals.

The couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, became a key advocate for their release, taking on legal guardianship of her younger brother and niece. “I forced myself into rooms I was never invited into. I educated myself,” she explained about her efforts to secure her parents’ freedom.

While some critics have questioned the legitimacy of the pardon, Todd Chrisley defended their case. He stated that he does not feel the need to apologize for their lifestyle, insisting, “I don’t have an apology to give you or anyone else over the money that I’ve made.”

Since their release, the couple has shifted their focus to prison reform, driven by the people they met during their time in prison. Julie emphasized her commitment to her fellow inmates, stating, “I’m not walking away. That’s my pledge that I made to them and to myself.”

The Chrisleys are also planning a new television project as they transition back to life at home. They hope to convert a mansion in Charleston, South Carolina, into a hotel while filming a new show. “We are blessed to have our family back and we’re blessed to be coming back to television,” Todd said.

ABC News’ special featuring the Chrisleys is titled “IMPACT x Nightline: The Chrisleys: Life After Lockup” and is available for streaming on Hulu.