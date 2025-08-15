Chrisleys Share Their Unique Experiences in Prison After Presidential Pardon

Nashville, Tennessee

Todd and Julie Chrisley, famous from the reality show ‘Chrisley Knows Best‘, opened up about their time in prison during an episode of their podcast, ‘Chrisley Confessions 2.0’. The couple discussed their contrasting approaches to life behind bars after receiving a pardon from former President Donald Trump in May.

While Todd Chrisley, 56, described his prison experience as being able to ‘run his block’, Julie Chrisley, 52, emphasized the hard work she did while serving time. ‘I did hard time,’ Julie stated. ‘I adhered to the rules. Keep in mind, I was in a place where there was no air conditioning.’

Julie took a job in the prison’s commissary, where she explained the importance of being able to access items like shampoo and makeup. ‘I wanted to make sure I could order my shampoo and body wash and makeup,’ she said, adding that they offered brands like CoverGirl and Maybelline.

Todd, responding to Julie, humorously stated, ‘I refused,’ indicating that he did not partake in any prison jobs or chores. Contrary to his experience, many inmates, including Julie, found ways to maintain their appearances. ‘You would walk down the hall and somebody would have on fake lashes, fake hair. There was more weave in there,’ Julie recalled.

After serving two and a half years behind bars for federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion, the Chrisleys reflected on their life after prison. They noted that life outside can be more challenging than serving time. ‘Life is rougher than prison life,’ Todd said.

Julie shared insights from conversations with fellow inmates who have also been released. ‘We all have this general consensus that – it’s kind of weird to even say it,’ she said. Todd further elaborated on the emotional struggles faced once out, saying that the conditions for daily life were ‘so horrific.’ He described the emotional and psychological challenges as being harder than what they had experienced in prison.

The Chrisleys, who have maintained their innocence throughout their legal battle, have been in the spotlight since gaining fame on their reality show. Cameras have been following their story as they navigate life after incarceration, culminating in a new season set to premiere shortly.

Regardless of their past, Todd expressed a certain connection to his time in prison, stating that while it was difficult, it was not his worst fear. He noted that the darkest day of his life came from a personal medical crisis involving Julie, emphasizing that he would prefer jail over those experiences.