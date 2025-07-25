Chrisleys Struggle with Life After Prison in Candid Podcast

Nashville, Tennessee – Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley shared the challenges they face adjusting to life after their release from federal prison during the July 23 episode of their podcast, “Chrisley Confessions 2.0.” The couple, who each served 28 months, described the emotional difficulties of transitioning back into everyday life.

“I’ve actually talked to a few of the women that I was in prison with that are already home,” Julie, 52, said. “We all have this general consensus that — it’s kind of weird to even say it.” Todd, 56, responded affirmatively, stating, “Life is rougher than prison life.” He elaborated that while prison life had its horrific conditions, the emotional and psychological struggles on the outside are more daunting.

Reflecting on her time in prison, Julie recalled advice she received that resonated with her so profoundly. “People told me when I first got there that you can’t live out there and in here at the same time, because it’ll literally run you crazy. The longer you’re there, the more removed you become to the world.”

The Chrisleys, famous for their reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion, charges they both maintain their innocence against. In May, they received presidential pardons from Donald Trump, which facilitated their release.

Since returning home, the couple has faced the challenges of running their household and resuming normal life. “You’ve been having to get back in the swing of taking control of everything,” Todd said to Julie, commenting on their shared responsibilities.

Todd also made a surprising admission, noting, “I went to prison for 28 months, and I never had trouble sleeping. Maybe because I wasn’t fighting with everybody. The members of my mob — otherwise known as the Chrisley Clan — they’re the ones who have kept me awake all these years.”

Julie mentioned how her incarceration allowed her to concentrate on her well-being. “It’s a double-edged sword; the longer people are away from their kids, the easier it becomes, because you get into your own routine. It doesn’t mean you don’t miss them or love them, but in prison, I had to take care of me as best as I could physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally.”

On Todd’s release, he highlighted the support he received from family, noting that faith and communication with his children, Savannah, Chase, and Grayson, provided him with hope during his incarceration.

This podcast episode offers a glimpse into the Chrisleys’ ongoing journey as they navigate their newfound freedom.