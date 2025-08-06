Entertainment
Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Steals Hearts with Lullaby Performance
Los Angeles, CA
Chrissy Teigen‘s two-year-old daughter, Esti, captured hearts with her adorable performance of the classic lullaby “You Are My Sunshine.” Teigen shared a video on Instagram that shows the toddler singing while sitting in her booster seat on August 3, 2025.
In the clip, Esti pauses her juice pouch sipping to belt out the tune, showcasing her impressive memory of the lyrics. Teigen captioned the post, “A little song for anyone going through it,” accompanied by a sunshine emoji.
Fans quickly took to the comments to praise Esti’s singing talent. One follower wrote, “So darling!! This was my lullaby for my grandbabies, instant sleepy time!!” Another added, “Great diction and tone!”
Esti’s talent doesn’t stop at singing; she’s also following in her mother’s culinary footsteps. Earlier in June, Teigen shared another moment featuring Esti alongside her brother Wren, both two years old, helping in the kitchen. The tiny cooks were seen stirring ingredients under their mother’s guidance.
With her growing repertoire of skills, Esti appears to be a budding star, embodying both Teigen’s humor and cooking flair and her father John Legend‘s musical abilities. The next generation of the Teigen-Legend family is already creating a buzz in the entertainment world.
