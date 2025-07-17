Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland – South African golfer Christiaan Bezuidenhout has become a prominent figure in global golf, recently ranking among the world’s top 50 players ahead of the 2025 Masters tournament. As he prepares for the 2025 British Open Championship, Bezuidenhout’s skill and unique background are drawing attention from fans around the world.

Bezuidenhout’s last name can be tricky for American golf fans to pronounce. Similar to how they struggled with Louis Oosthuizen during the 2010 Open Championship, many are eager to know the correct way to say his name. Phonetically, Bezuidenhout is pronounced “Chris-chen Biz-ay-den-hout,” a pronunciation that aligns closely with how it sounds but requires familiarity with its syllable breakdown.

His journey to this point is remarkable. At the age of 2, Bezuidenhout accidentally ingested rat poison, resulting in neurological damage that caused him to develop a stutter, along with anxiety and depression. In an effort to manage his stutter, he utilized beta blockers, which led to his disqualification from amateur golf due to the substance being banned.

Despite these challenges, Bezuidenhout has made his mark on the PGA Tour in the United States, reaching a peak position of 33rd in the Official World Golf Ranking. He is now recognized as a strong contender in major tournaments, and many believe he will continue to excel in his career.

“Get used to the name,” said Ryan Ballengee, founder of Golf News Net. “This kid is going to be great for years to come.”