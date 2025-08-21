Christian Bale’s Western Took Over Three Decades to Make

LOS ANGELES, CA — Movies caught in development hell can leave viewers worried about their quality. One film facing this dilemma is the long-anticipated reboot of a classic that has been in production since 2019. With frequent director changes and numerous script rewrites over the years, fans are still left waiting.

However, not all films stuck in development turn out poorly. Notable successes like “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which took 12 years, and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which took 13 years, exceeded expectations at the box office.

A particularly interesting case involves Scott Cooper‘s 2017 film “Hostiles.” This project had been dormant for years before Cooper was approached by the widow of Donald E. Stewart, who had penned the original manuscript. Stewart, known for his work on the Jack Ryan series, passed away in 1999. His wife discovered the screenplay while packing up their home, believing Cooper would honor her husband’s vision.

Cooper was indeed intrigued by the story. He explained, “What spoke to me was the kernel of an idea about a man indoctrinated by the United States government to fight and kill. He has deep-seated hatred but is forced to escort a dying Cheyenne chief across America, ultimately leading to mutual understanding and reconciliation.”

The film stars Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, and Wes Studi, alongside many Native American actors in supporting roles. Despite its heavy themes and striking performances, “Hostiles” struggled at the box office. Cooper drew inspiration from John Ford‘s “The Searchers,” attributing to the film its unique take on the Western genre.

“Hostiles” offers a profound examination of historical conflicts and human emotions, reflecting real societal racial divides. Despite underperforming commercially, it remains a significant work in Cooper’s filmography, celebrated for its haunting narrative and poignant performances.