Christian Barmore’s Heated Exchange with Coach After Jets Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore was seen in a heated exchange with head coach Mike Vrabel at halftime during the team’s game against the New York Jets on December 28, 2025. The Patriots were leading 35-3, but Barmore was visibly upset over a play that occurred just before the break.

Barmore took issue with Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou, who hit him from behind while he was down on the field. After the game, Barmore expressed his frustration, saying, ‘What happened was sorry (expletive) No. 7 do dirty (expletive) (expletive) behind my back.’ He emphasized the need for discipline on the field, stating that players shouldn’t act tough when they aren’t on the field.

The incident happened after the whistle had blown, according to Barmore. ‘I heard the whistle blown. Bro came behind me and literally landed his whole body on my back. I could have got hurt. I’ve never been a dirty player,’ he explained.

Barmore credited Vrabel for helping him regain his composure during the game. ‘Coach helped me calm down, because he saw what happened. He told me to keep my head in the game, because they was doing dirty stuff,’ he added.

When asked about the situation, Vrabel downplayed the conflict, saying, ‘I was just reminding everybody to keep their composure.’ He emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and making good decisions for the team.

The Patriots went on to secure the victory against the Jets, and Barmore reflected positively on his team: ‘We got the win. Look at the scoreboard. I’m proud of my team, proud of us, proud of the D-line. We’re just going to keep getting better.’

Barmore’s past season has been challenging as he dealt with health issues, including blood clots in his lungs. However, he managed to play all 16 games this season, showing resilience on the field.