Entertainment
Christian Combs Releases EP Amid Diddy’s Legal Struggles
NEW YORK CITY, NY — Christian “King” Combs, son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has released a new EP titled “Never Stop” that debuted on streaming platforms early Friday morning. The seven-track project features a notable song called “Diddy Free,” which reflects the family’s ongoing support as Diddy faces serious legal issues.
The song opens with the chorus: “N****s ain’t goin’ to sleep ’til we see Diddy free,” a direct nod to the federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial currently underway in New York City. Diddy, who is accused of multiple charges, has pleaded not guilty. Christian’s involvement and the EP’s release come at a critical time, coinciding with the closing arguments in his father’s trial.
Kanye West served as the executive producer for “Never Stop” and also collaborated on a track called “Lonely Roads” which features North West, his daughter with Kim Kardashian. North delivers poignant lines, blending her youthful perspective with the gravity of the situation surrounding her family.
During the trial, Diddy’s defense has characterized the accusations as untrue, suggesting that the rapper participated consensually in a “swingers lifestyle”. The defense team asserted that Diddy is not guilty of the charges brought against him.
In support of his father, Christian has been vocal about his belief in Diddy’s innocence. Earlier in the trial, Kanye West made a brief appearance, expressing his backing for Diddy, showcasing a united front amidst the trials. Kanye reportedly told attendees, “FREE PUFF,” referring to Diddy by his nickname.
Addressing the intense media scrutiny faced by his family, Christian’s lyrics confront the challenges they endure. His bold verses discuss public perceptions and share insights into their private struggles amid the spotlight. “F**k the world, critics, and the witness” resonates with listeners who may also feel pressure from outside opinions.
The “Never Stop” EP aims to blend personal tales with broader themes of perseverance and family loyalty. As the Combs family navigates these turbulent waters, the new music serves as both an outlet and a testament to their resilience.
