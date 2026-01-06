Christian Dvorak Signs Five-Year Extension with Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Christian Dvorak has signed a five-year, $25.75 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers on January 6, 2026. This deal has an average annual value of $5.15 million.

The 29-year-old forward has made an impact in his first season with the Flyers, scoring 25 points, which includes nine goals and 16 assists in 39 games. He initially joined the Flyers on a one-year, $5.4 million deal on July 1, 2025, and was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere expressed his pleasure, stating, “We’re very happy to have Christian be a part of the Philadelphia Flyers for the foreseeable future. He has played a pivotal role in our team’s success this season and proven to be a reliable, two-way center.” Briere praised Dvorak’s crucial presence both on and off the ice.

Dvorak, chosen in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, has recorded 274 points over 573 regular-season games within the Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, and Flyers. He has also seen playoff action, contributing five points in 14 games.

The Flyers are currently sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 21-12-7. They are aiming to break a playoff drought that has lasted since the 2019-20 season. Dvorak has been a reliable player on the ice, winning 54.4 percent of his faceoffs and contributing defensively.

As the Flyers look toward the future, Dvorak’s extension reflects their commitment to building a competitive roster. The new contract includes a no-trade clause for the first two seasons, a modified clause for the next two, and no trade protection for the final season.

Dvorak’s performance this season indicates he could surpass his career high of 38 points, achieved in the 2019-20 season. Flyers fans and management alike are optimistic about his role in the team’s success going forward.