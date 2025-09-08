Christian McCaffrey Battles Injury Ahead of NFL Season Kickoff

Santa Clara, California – San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is facing another injury setback just days before the start of the NFL regular season. McCaffrey, who had an injury-plagued season last year, was reported to have a calf injury that limited him in practice on September 4, 2025.

McCaffrey had entered the offseason looking to prove he remains one of the league’s best when healthy. His teammate Kyle Juszczyk expressed confidence in McCaffrey’s abilities, stating, “Christian is arguably the best player in the NFL. He was the offensive player of the year two years ago. He changes everything, and he looks incredible.”

However, the recent injury news has shocked fans, many of whom took to social media to express their frustration. One fan tweeted, “WTF. All training camp long he was healthy, and now this shit again right before the season starts!!?”

Another user commented, “McCaffrey injury report drops more consistently than his highlights,” indicating concern about the running back’s ongoing health issues. Others shared their hopes for McCaffrey’s quick recovery, emphasizing the importance of his role in the team’s performance this season.

The 49ers are set to kick off their season soon, and fans will be watching closely to see if McCaffrey can overcome this latest challenge and return to form.