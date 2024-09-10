Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers Season Opener Against Jets

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Running back Christian McCaffrey has been officially ruled out for the San Francisco 49ers‘ Monday night opener against the New York Jets.

McCaffrey has been dealing with a calf and Achilles injury sustained during training camp. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the coach’s decision on August 6, stating that McCaffrey would be sidelined for several weeks and would not participate in the preseason.

Despite expressing optimism about his participation before the game, McCaffrey was ultimately listed as inactive about 90 minutes prior to kickoff, joining five other players on the inactive list.

During the past week, McCaffrey participated in limited practice sessions, with teammates and coaches projecting confidence in his return. However, Shanahan acknowledged that not practicing consistently can lead to some preparedness issues.

The NFL‘s reigning Offensive Player of the Year, McCaffrey had an impressive 2023 season, recording 1,459 rushing yards, 564 receiving yards, and a total of 21 touchdowns.

In McCaffrey’s absence, Elijah Mitchell is expected to start at running back, marking his first career start. Mitchell has averaged 5.6 yards per carry over his career but has limited experience in terms of game impact.

Other active running backs for the 49ers include veteran Jordan Mason and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price. Notably, last season’s backup running back is on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.