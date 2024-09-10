Sports
Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers’ Home Opener Against Jets
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday afternoon that running back Christian McCaffrey would be inactive for their home opener against the New York Jets. This decision came just hours before the team was set to take the field at Levi's Stadium.
McCaffrey, the reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has been dealing with a sore calf and Achilles injury. The team’s announcement regarding his status was released at 3:45 PM on Monday. Safety Talanoa Hufanga was also listed as inactive, as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury and subsequent surgery.
In addition to McCaffrey and Hufanga, the inactive list included DL Yetur Gross-Matos, CB Darrell Luter Jr., LB Dee Winters, QB Joshua Dobbs, and OL Ben Bartch. McCaffrey sustained his injury early in training camp and had missed four weeks of practice before returning to the field last week. Despite being limited during practice and initially being labeled as questionable for the game, he ultimately did not participate.
Trent Williams was officially added back to the active roster just hours prior to kickoff, while starting left guard Aaron Banks, who had injured a finger, was cleared to play against the Jets. The 49ers are looking to continue their strong performance since reclaiming the NFC crown on January 28.
