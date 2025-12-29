MIAMI, Florida — Christian Pulisic, the U.S. Men’s National Team star, recently addressed swirling rumors linking him to actress Sydney Sweeney. The gossip gained traction on social media, especially among football fans, but Pulisic was quick to deny the claims.

On December 28, Pulisic commented on an Instagram post to clarify the situation. “Fake news guys let’s stop with the silly rumor,” he said, urging followers to steer clear of unverified speculation. The rumors began to circulate after a post from the Italian Instagram account DNA Bomber, known for mixing sports news with celebrity gossip.

While Sweeney has recently ended her engagement to producer Jonathan Davino and has been casually dating, sources indicate that she is currently linked to music executive Scooter Braun. A source mentioned that their relationship is serious, saying, “Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great.”

Although media outlets across the globe picked up the story, no evidence has surfaced to verify any romantic connection between Pulisic and Sweeney. Both figures have remained private about their personal lives, with Pulisic recently dating golfer Alexa Melton.

Sweeney’s friends even jokingly referred to her as the “most wanted woman in America,” suggesting that she has been approached by various celebrities and athletes. Despite the attention, she has chosen to focus on her career, with upcoming projects including a new film titled The Housemaid.

As Pulisic continues to excel on the field with AC Milan, he emphasized the importance of accountability among media sources, stating, “Need to hold sources accountable; it can affect people’s lives.” The attention from both the sports and entertainment worlds reflects the growing overlap between these two realms.