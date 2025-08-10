Christian Pulisic Set for Big Season with AC Milan and USMNT

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Christian Pulisic, the star winger for AC Milan and the U.S. Men’s National Team, is gearing up for a pivotal season as he prepares for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. At 26 years old, Pulisic is at the peak of his career and is determined to lead both his club and country to success.

After a summer break to recover and recharge, Pulisic aims to have an injury-free season with AC Milan, who will compete in Serie A and domestic cup events only. Milan’s first match is set for August 17 in the Coppa Italia against Bari.

Pulisic, who has impressed fans since his breakout at Borussia Dortmund and his record transfer to Chelsea, is now looking to make a significant impact at AC Milan. In his first season, he scored double-digit goals and helped the team secure a Supercoppa Italian title.

The winger’s journey began in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where his soccer skills shone at an early age. His family’s ties to soccer and his early training laid the groundwork for his illustrious career. Pulisic became a standout player in his youth, leading to his successful move to Germany.

Despite struggles in his last year at Chelsea, Pulisic rejuvenated his career at Milan. He has become a crucial player as the team rebuilds under new coach Massimiliano Allegri. Pulisic is expected to play a key role in Milan’s push for success this season.

On the international stage, Pulisic has also proven himself as a leader. He made his World Cup debut in 2022 and has since captained the USMNT, breaking records as the youngest U.S. captain. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Pulisic’s performance will be critical for the team’s success.

In preparation, the USMNT will play several friendlies, including matches against South Korea and Japan in September. Fans can catch Pulisic in action through various streaming platforms, ensuring they won’t miss any of the excitement.

As Pulisic heads into this crucial season, the world watches to see if he can deliver on his promise and help lead Milan and the USMNT to glory.